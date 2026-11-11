OpenAI posts steep losses even as quarterly revenue rises to $10 billion
OpenAI told investors its adjusted operating margin improved to -109% from -150% in the prior quarter, while the company's operating losses widened to $10.9 billion from $10.1 billionReuters
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The disclosure comes at a time when investors are closely scrutinizing the finances of AI companies, including rival Anthropic as it prepares for an IPO. (File photo: Reuters)
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