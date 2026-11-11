Home Business OpenAI posts steep losses even as quarterly revenue rises to $10 billion

OpenAI posts steep losses even as quarterly revenue rises to $10 billion

OpenAI told investors ⁠its adjusted operating margin improved to -109% from -150% in the prior quarter, while the company's ‌operating losses widened to $10.9 billion ‌from $10.1 billion

Reuters

Published: 11 November 2026, 10:19 (UAE) 1 min read Share