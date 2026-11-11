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    Business

    OpenAI posts steep losses even as quarterly revenue rises to $10 billion

    OpenAI told investors ⁠its adjusted operating margin improved to -109% from -150% in the prior quarter, while the company's ‌operating losses widened to $10.9 billion ‌from $10.1 billion

    ReutersReuters
    1 min read
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    The disclosure comes at ​a time ‌when investors ​are closely scrutinizing the ⁠finances of AI companies, including rival Anthropic as it prepares for an ​IPO. (File photo: Reuters)

    The disclosure comes at ​a time ‌when investors ​are closely scrutinizing the ⁠finances of AI companies, including rival Anthropic as it prepares for an ​IPO. (File photo: Reuters)

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