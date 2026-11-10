Emirates Skywards, SHARE partner to expand shopping and travel rewards
Members can convert points and miles between the two loyalty programmes, unlocking more ways to earn and redeem rewards across retail, lifestyle and travel experiencesEmirates247
The partnership was officially signed by Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards, and Darren Taylor, Senior Vice President, SHARE Rewards and Customer Solutions, Majid Al Futtaim, in the presence of Nancy Clark, Vice President, Partnerships, Emirates Skywards, and Raffy Karamanian, Vice President, Commercial Growth at Customer Solutions, Majid Al Futtaim. (Supplied image)