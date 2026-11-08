UAE companies can recover VAT on six employee expense categories under new FTA rules
Transport, meals, work-related accommodation, temporary housing, telecoms and parking qualify for input tax recovery under specified conditions
By Amal Al-Minshawi4 min read
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The decision allows businesses to recover input tax on employee transportation services when they are limited to travel between an employee’s residence and workplace, travel to clients’ premises, or journeys directly related to the performance of job duties.
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