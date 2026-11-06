Home Business Trump loyalists count billions in losses as Trump Media stock collapses

Trump loyalists count billions in losses as Trump Media stock collapses

Retail investors who bet on Trump Media & Technology Group as a play on Donald Trump’s return to power have absorbed an estimated $2.2 billion in losses, according to a Reuters analysis, as the company’s struggling social media business and falling crypto holdings drive shares to record lows.

Reuters

Published: 6 November 2026, 15:17 (UAE) 6 min read Share