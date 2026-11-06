Trump loyalists count billions in losses as Trump Media stock collapses
Retail investors who bet on Trump Media & Technology Group as a play on Donald Trump’s return to power have absorbed an estimated $2.2 billion in losses, according to a Reuters analysis, as the company’s struggling social media business and falling crypto holdings drive shares to record lows.Reuters
A man looks at this phone as a screen displays trading information about shares of Truth Social and Trump Media & Technology Group, outside the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, U.S., March 26, 2024. (Reuters)