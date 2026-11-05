Emirates Group posts AED4.1 billion half-year profit despite regional conflict and higher fuel costs

Group revenue reached AED66.2 billion in the first six months of 2026-27 as Emirates and dnata navigated airspace disruptions, travel advisories and a sharp rise in fuel prices.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group, credited the UAE government for enabling the safe and smooth recovery of air transport activities; highlights the Group’s continual investments in fleet, product, and future capabilities; and says the Group is well-placed to stay agile against the headwinds of high fuel prices and regional volatility.