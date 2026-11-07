From AED50,000 to 3 million: Dubai gets a showroom for humanoid robots
Lootah Robotics unveils specialised facility featuring 28 intelligent robots, with plans to expand offerings and explore local manufacturing in the UAE.
By Ibadah Ibrahim2 min read
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The showroom, located on Sheikh Zayed Road, houses multi-purpose robots, including those used for cleaning homes, skyscraper facades, streets and warehouses, as well as robots for reception, hospitality and customer service.
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