From AED50,000 to 3 million: Dubai gets a showroom for humanoid robots

Lootah Robotics unveils specialised facility featuring 28 intelligent robots, with plans to expand offerings and explore local manufacturing in the UAE.

The showroom, located on Sheikh Zayed Road, houses multi-purpose robots, including those used for cleaning homes, skyscraper facades, streets and warehouses, as well as robots for reception, hospitality and customer service.