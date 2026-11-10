H&H's AED 30 billion Dubai Peninsula Development takes shape, home to five world-renowned hospitality brands
Dubai Peninsula brings together Aman, Rosewood and Capella in a curated collection of globally renowned hospitality brands and a line-up of internationally acclaimed design talents within a singular waterfront enclavePaid Advertisment
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H&H announces the sales launch of Rosewood Residences Dubai at Dubai Peninsula. Photo credit: Supplied
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