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    H&H's AED 30 billion Dubai Peninsula Development takes shape, home to five world-renowned hospitality brands

    Dubai Peninsula brings together Aman, Rosewood and Capella in a curated collection of globally renowned hospitality brands and a line-up of internationally acclaimed design talents within a singular waterfront enclave

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    5 min read
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    H&H announces the sales launch of Rosewood Residences Dubai at Dubai Peninsula. Photo credit: Supplied

    H&H announces the sales launch of Rosewood Residences Dubai at Dubai Peninsula. Photo credit: Supplied

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