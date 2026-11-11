Kasumigaseki Properties Development to open Dubai Sales Centre ahead of first UAE project
Business Bay centre will feature show apartments, scale models and immersive technology, with its design drawing on the developer’s Japanese approach to quality and hospitalityEmirates247
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Located on the 36th floor of Bay Gate Tower in Business Bay, the centre was designed entirely by the company’s internal design team and is intended to introduce prospective buyers to its approach to architecture, materials and hospitality.
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