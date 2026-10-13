Home Dubai-it Dubai-it: Solemann Haddad, the Michelin-starred chef, who found his calling on the streets of Al Rigga, says Dubai is the Biryani capital of the world

Dubai-it: Solemann Haddad, the Michelin-starred chef, who found his calling on the streets of Al Rigga, says Dubai is the Biryani capital of the world

His parents' terrible cooking drove him towards Dubai's street food. A confrontation with his father took him to London. Now, at 30, the chef behind the iconic Moonrise is determined to give the city that raised him a gastronomic identity of its own

By Anupa Kurian Published: 13 October 2026, 16:41 (UAE) Updated: 13 October 2026, 17:17 (UAE) 10 min read Share