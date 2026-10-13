Dubai-it: Solemann Haddad, the Michelin-starred chef, who found his calling on the streets of Al Rigga, says Dubai is the Biryani capital of the world
His parents' terrible cooking drove him towards Dubai's street food. A confrontation with his father took him to London. Now, at 30, the chef behind the iconic Moonrise is determined to give the city that raised him a gastronomic identity of its own
By Anupa Kurian10 min read
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At 30, Haddad is the chef behind Moonrise, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Satwa where he serves a tasting menu shaped by the Dubai of his childhood. Photo credit: Ashok Verma
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