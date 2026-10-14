Sunday inspiration, Monday Reel, Tuesday fully booked: How Turkish expat Nena Siena Dubai-it in two weeks
A tablescape video on her phone sparked a business idea – within 45 minutes of applying, she had a trade licence, three clients and paying inquiries flooding inSanya Nayeem
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Before launching her tablescape business, Turkish national Nena Siena worked as a creative and content marketing manager, while creating content in Turkish for her private social channels in her free time. Picture credit: Supplied
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