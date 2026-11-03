Home Entertainment India court extends actor Imran Khan's stay after he apologises for protesting

India court extends actor Imran Khan's stay after he apologises for protesting

Khan, 43, is a US citizen and a nephew of actor Aamir Khan, was ⁠asked to leave the country by October 28 after he was accused of joining protests in Mumbai against the country's election chief last month

Reuters

Published: 3 November 2026, 09:12 (UAE) 2 min read Share