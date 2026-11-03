UAE public transport: How seniors can travel free or get 50% off fares

From Dubai’s nol card to Abu Dhabi’s Hafilat and Sharjah’s Sayer, here’s how senior residents with a valid Emirates ID can save on public transport fares

Transport authorities in different emirates offer discounts or free rides for users who have a transport card which clearly identifies them as over the age of 55 or 60. Photo used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Jenkin Shen/Pexels