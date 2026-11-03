Home UAE Latifa bint Mohammed marks 22 years since the passing of Sheikh Zayed: “His values are still alive in us”

Latifa bint Mohammed marks 22 years since the passing of Sheikh Zayed: “His values are still alive in us”

The Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority says his values live on in the UAE’s way of giving, its love for the nation and its belief in people

Emirates247

Published: 3 November 2026, 03:12 (UAE) 1 min read Share