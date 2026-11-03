Latifa bint Mohammed marks 22 years since the passing of Sheikh Zayed: “His values are still alive in us”
The Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority says his values live on in the UAE’s way of giving, its love for the nation and its belief in peopleEmirates247
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The Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority says his values live on in the UAE’s way of giving, its love for the nation and its belief in people. File photograph
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