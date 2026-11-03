UAE residents can own only two vehicles under new traffic rules, with a maximum of five from January 1
The new Federal Traffic Law regulations charge extra fees for each vehicle beyond two, ban licensing of right-hand drive cars and introduce two-year registration for some new vehicles
By Ahmed Abed5 min read
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The regulations emphasised the prohibition of licensing vehicles that do not meet traffic safety requirements. Picture credit: Patrick Castillo
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