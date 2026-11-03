Home UAE UAE residents can own only two vehicles under new traffic rules, with a maximum of five from January 1

UAE residents can own only two vehicles under new traffic rules, with a maximum of five from January 1

The new Federal Traffic Law regulations charge extra fees for each vehicle beyond two, ban licensing of right-hand drive cars and introduce two-year registration for some new vehicles

By Ahmed Abed Published: 3 November 2026, 01:10 (UAE) 5 min read Share