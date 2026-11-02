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    UAE plans to invest AED200 billion in energy sector by 2030: Suhail Al Mazrouei

    The UAE is committed to building a secure, affordable, and resilient energy system through diversification, strategic investment, advanced infrastructure, and closer cooperation between government and the private sector

    WAMWAM
    3 min read
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    Diversification remains central to the UAE's energy strategy, with renewable energy, nuclear power, and natural gas playing complementary roles in maintaining reliable and competitive supplies. Picture credit: WAM

    Diversification remains central to the UAE's energy strategy, with renewable energy, nuclear power, and natural gas playing complementary roles in maintaining reliable and competitive supplies. Picture credit: WAM

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