Home UAE UAE plans to invest AED200 billion in energy sector by 2030: Suhail Al Mazrouei

UAE plans to invest AED200 billion in energy sector by 2030: Suhail Al Mazrouei

The UAE is committed to building a secure, affordable, and resilient energy system through diversification, strategic investment, advanced infrastructure, and closer cooperation between government and the private sector

WAM

Published: 2 November 2026, 21:21 (UAE) Updated: 2 November 2026, 21:33 (UAE) 3 min read Share