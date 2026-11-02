Mansoor bin Mohammed opens seventh edition of Emarat Al Aman in Dubai
Security Industry Regulatory Agency event runs from 2 to 5 November at Zabeel Sports District, Dubai MallEmirates247
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His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, inaugurated the seventh edition of Emarat Al Aman, organised by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) at Zabeel Sports District, Dubai Mall.
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