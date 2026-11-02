Home UAE UAE warns against phishing links and online blackmail as cyber fraud risks grow

UAE warns against phishing links and online blackmail as cyber fraud risks grow

Legal adviser urges residents not to respond to blackmailers or enter banking details through suspicious links, as Kaspersky data shows millions of phishing clicks in the Middle East

By Ahmed Abed Published: 2 November 2026, 13:36 (UAE) 3 min read Share