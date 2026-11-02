UAE warns against phishing links and online blackmail as cyber fraud risks grow
Legal adviser urges residents not to respond to blackmailers or enter banking details through suspicious links, as Kaspersky data shows millions of phishing clicks in the Middle East
By Ahmed Abed3 min read
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Phishing campaigns monitored by Kaspersky between January and September 2025 showed that 88.5 per cent of attacks targeted login credentials for online accounts, while 9.5 per cent targeted personal information such as names, addresses and dates of birth. A further 2 per cent targeted bank card details.
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