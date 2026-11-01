Dubai Ride draws 41,836 cyclists to Sheikh Zayed Road for 10th Dubai Fitness Challenge

Cyclists of all ages take to Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai as the city marks the first flagship event of this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge

Coinciding with the UAE’s Year of Family, this year’s edition celebrated the power of movement to bring generations together, with parents, grandparents and children cycling side by side. Participants brought DFC’s 2026 tagline, ‘What’s Your 30x30?’, to life, demonstrating how shared experiences can inspire healthier, more active lifestyles. The official Dubai Fitness Challenge website describes 30x30 as a commitment to 30 minutes of activity for 30 days, from 31 October to 29 November.