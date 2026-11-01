Al Ain court orders man to pay ex-wife Dh10,000 for refusing to hand over children
Court awards compensation for moral damages after finding that the father’s refusal to comply with a final custody ruling caused the mother psychological suffering
By Amr Bayoumi2 min read
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The court found that his refusal to comply with the custody ruling, and the resulting deprivation of the mother’s custody rights during that period, caused her moral harm in the form of sadness, anxiety and psychological suffering.
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