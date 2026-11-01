From 20 seats to 1,500 guests: The Emirati entrepreneur building a homegrown hospitality success story
Ahmed Al Zarooni’s is a story of calculated risks, hard work and a belief that big dreams often start at small tablesBiju Mathew
6 min read
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"I would like The Creative House to help demonstrate what a business born in the UAE can become. We started with a family idea and a small restaurant, and we want to keep building concepts that people value and return to," says Ahmed Al Zarooni.
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