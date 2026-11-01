Dubai updates Al Satwa planning rules to allow higher-density residential and commercial development
New regulations expand development options and offer additional incentives for plots of 1,000 square metres or moreEmirates247
3 min read
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Under the updated regulations, plots along internal roads can now accommodate a ground floor and two floors of residential apartments, replacing the previous planning framework, which primarily permitted attached villas.
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