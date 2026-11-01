Dubai RTA launches updated AI strategy targeting more than AED 300 million in annual added value

Dubai requires KHDA approval for teachers delivering Islamic education to children aged four to six

Al Owais Cultural Foundation honours ‘Samson of Arabia’ at red-carpet premiere of documentary on his life

Dubai court orders two defendants to repay Dh20.7 million fraudulently seized from company

Dubai Ride 2026 in pictures and videos as cyclists take over Sheikh Zayed Road

Abu Dhabi court orders two men to repay woman Dh66,773 stolen in bank impersonation fraud