Dubai RTA launches updated AI strategy targeting more than AED 300 million in annual added value
The strategy covers 41 business areas, includes 200 AI products and targets transitioning 50% of operations and services to Agentic AIEmirates247
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The strategy aims to establish an integrated, interconnected ecosystem that harnesses advanced technologies to enhance transport and mobility services, improve traffic flow, elevate customer experience, and boost operational and corporate efficiency.
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