Abu Dhabi court orders two men to repay woman Dh66,773 stolen in bank impersonation fraud
Defendants must also pay Dh8,000 compensation after obtaining the woman’s banking details and verification code by posing as a bank employee
By Amr Bayoumi2 min read
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The court said the criminal and civil cases shared the same underlying facts. The defendants were liable for the misappropriated amount because they had obtained it unlawfully, as established by the criminal judgment.
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