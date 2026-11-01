Security deposit refunds: Tenants seek clearer rules on delays and deductions
Tenants call for greater transparency over refund timelines and maintenance charges, while real estate experts stress documented inspections and clear technical reports.
By Ahmed Al-Damardash7 min read
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The security deposit is intended to guarantee the rights of both landlord and tenant. The property’s condition should be documented at handover, with damage and repair costs established through clear technical reports.
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