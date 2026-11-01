Home UAE Dubai court orders two defendants to repay Dh20.7 million fraudulently seized from company

Dubai court orders two defendants to repay Dh20.7 million fraudulently seized from company

The company was also awarded Dh3.5 million in compensation after being deprived of the use of its funds for more than two years.

By Mohammed Fouda Published: 1 November 2026, 11:01 (UAE) 3 min read Share