Dubai court orders two defendants to repay Dh20.7 million fraudulently seized from company
The company was also awarded Dh3.5 million in compensation after being deprived of the use of its funds for more than two years.
By Mohammed Fouda3 min read
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The court explained that a final criminal judgment is binding on civil courts in matters it has determined concerning the occurrence of a crime, its legal characterisation and its attribution to the perpetrator. Those matters therefore cannot be reconsidered.
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