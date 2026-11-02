Dubai plans to expand ‘Red Carpet’ passport system across all airports
GDRFA Dubai says eligible passengers can complete passport procedures in 3.4 seconds without stopping or presenting documents
By Rehab Halawa4 min read
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The number of people using the "Red Carpet" system reached 1,311,598 by the end of the third quarter of 2026, while digital content related to the project recorded about four billion views across digital platforms, reflecting widespread interest in the smart government service.
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