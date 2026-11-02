Dubai launches first ‘Work From Park’ initiative at Al Barsha Pond Park
Flexible workspaces at Al Barsha Pond Park combine indoor and outdoor working options with views of the surrounding greenery
By Mudawi Bin Hanifa2 min read
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'Work From Park' initiative launched on Monday (02/11/2026), aims to offer Dubai residents a new way to work while supporting the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Afforestation and Parks Strategy 2040. Picture: Yemany Al Ofari.
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