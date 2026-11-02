Mada Media announces Garmin as first global partner in Dubai Metro naming rights initiative

Garmin Station, formerly Onpassive Station, is located on the Dubai Metro Red Line along Sheikh Zayed Road

Garmin is the first global partner to join the Naming Rights Initiative for Dubai Metro stations, adding a new strategic dimension to an initiative that has gained recognition regionally and internationally. The agreement further underscores Dubai’s commitment to strengthening public-private partnerships. It also reinforces the emirate’s role in supporting vital economic sectors and creating innovative investment opportunities that maximise returns from strategic assets.