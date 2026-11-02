Mada Media announces Garmin as first global partner in Dubai Metro naming rights initiative

    Emirates 24|7
    Monday, November 2, 2026 | 8:19 PM (Dubai)
    UAE Guide
    UAE Sanadak guide 2026: How to file a complaint against your bank or insurance company, and what to expectThink your rental contract is misleading? New Dubai ruling lets you cancel it before tenancy beginsAbu Dhabi Wildlife Response Network: How the new EAD initiative rescues and rehabilitates injured animalsDubai Fitness Challenge: 6,500 free workout sessions at Kite Beach, from yoga to surfingDubai Design Week 2026: Dates, tickets, highlights and what’s free at the 12th editionDoes your UAE health insurance end when you quit your job? Here’s what happens after visa cancellationPedestrian rules in the UAE: Six things you need to knowChanging jobs in the UAE? Your bank may use your gratuity to clear your debts – here’s how to stop itUAE driving test rules change from January 1, 2027: 6 mistakes that could mean an instant ‘fail’Dubai World Trade Centre's final bridge opens October 30: Six-minute journey cut to one minuteFailed your Dubai driving test? Here’s what happens next – lessons, fees and how to rebookCan you work on your spouse’s visa in the UAE? Yes, but only if you have these documentsDubai Municipality opens applications for Al Ruwayyah campsite – all you need to knowIs your Dubai AI business certified? Here’s why the Dubai AI Seal matters, and how to apply for freeLost your passport abroad? UAE Golden Visa holders can get a return permit in 30 minutes – Here’s howDubai parking fees: 3 ways to pay less, find cheaper spaces or park for freeEtihad Rail’s Al Dhaid station in Sharjah: Ticket prices, 3 bus routes, timings and free parkingAbu Dhabi Freelancer Licence guide 2026: Eligibility, documents, fees and step-by-step TAMM applicationUAE eSIM guide 2026: How to switch from a physical SIM to an eSIM for freeDubai move-out guide 2026: Checklist, legal obligations, deposit refund and what landlords can charge you
    UAE

    Mada Media announces Garmin as first global partner in Dubai Metro naming rights initiative

    Garmin Station, formerly Onpassive Station, is located on the Dubai Metro Red Line along Sheikh Zayed Road

    Emirates247Emirates247
    5 min read
    Share
    Garmin is the first global partner to join the Naming Rights Initiative for Dubai Metro stations, adding a new strategic dimension to an initiative that has gained recognition regionally and internationally. The agreement further underscores Dubai’s commitment to strengthening public-private partnerships. It also reinforces the emirate’s role in supporting vital economic sectors and creating innovative investment opportunities that maximise returns from strategic assets.

    Garmin is the first global partner to join the Naming Rights Initiative for Dubai Metro stations, adding a new strategic dimension to an initiative that has gained recognition regionally and internationally. The agreement further underscores Dubai’s commitment to strengthening public-private partnerships. It also reinforces the emirate’s role in supporting vital economic sectors and creating innovative investment opportunities that maximise returns from strategic assets.

    Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
    Text Size:
    Google NewsFollow us on Google News
    Read Also

    Mansoor bin Mohammed opens seventh edition of Emarat Al Aman in Dubai

    Dubai Culture unveils ISEA2026 Online Academic Programme featuring 145 papers and more than 50 artist talks and panel discussions