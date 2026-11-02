Dubai Land Department launches enhanced Ejari service through DubaiNow app
The upgraded Ejari service also lets customers pay their DEWA security deposit directly within the same digital journey, enabling them to activate electricity and water services for the propertyWAM
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The enhanced Ejari journey through ‘DubaiNow’ enables customers to complete multiple procedures through a clear and connected process, supporting quality of life and easier access to digital government services. Picture credit: WAM
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