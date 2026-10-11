Sharjah Al Qasimi Hospital performs advanced robotic surgery for hiatal hernia patients

Health

Emirates Health Services says da Vinci robotic system is being used to treat complex cases of gastroesophageal reflux and reflux oesophagitis

The da Vinci system is a minimally invasive robotic surgical platform that is fully controlled by the surgeon. It translates hand movements into precise movements of surgical instruments inside the patient's body while providing enhanced flexibility and high-definition three-dimensional visualisation.

Sharjah: Emirates Health Services (EHS) has announced that the surgical team at Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah has successfully performed advanced hiatal hernia repair procedures using the da Vinci robotic surgery system for patients suffering from severe gastroesophageal reflux and reflux oesophagitis.

EHS said the achievement forms part of efforts to expand the use of robotic surgery in specialised medical procedures and enhance the capabilities of medical teams through advanced technologies.

The da Vinci system is a minimally invasive robotic surgical platform that is fully controlled by the surgeon. It translates hand movements into precise movements of surgical instruments inside the patient's body while providing enhanced flexibility and high-definition three-dimensional visualisation.

According to EHS, the technology is used in a range of specialised procedures, including obesity and metabolic surgeries, abdominal wall procedures, hernia operations and upper gastrointestinal surgeries.

Dr Arif Al Nooryani, Executive Director of Al Qasimi Hospital and Head of the Heart Centre, said investing in robotic surgery technologies forms part of an integrated approach aimed at improving treatment outcomes, enhancing patient safety and enabling medical teams to benefit from the latest surgical solutions and technologies.

Dr Zaki Al Mezki Al Shamsi, Head of the Department of General Surgery, Thoracic Surgery and Vascular Surgery at Al Qasimi Hospital, said the use of the da Vinci system in hiatal hernia repairs has enabled surgical teams to manage complex cases related to gastroesophageal reflux and reflux oesophagitis with a high degree of precision.

He said robotic surgery provides advanced technical capabilities that help surgeons perform delicate procedures through more flexible control of instruments and enhanced three-dimensional imaging.

Al Shamsi added that the choice of surgical technique remains dependent on the medical team's assessment of each patient's condition and the suitability of the intervention for that patient.