Vinyl and cassette comeback: Why UAE music lovers are rewinding to the past

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Demand for records, cassettes and players rises 20% as collectors and younger generations embrace physical music formats

Demand for cassettes, records and their players in the UAE has increased by up to 20% in the past year.

Dubai: After appearing destined for extinction in the age of streaming, cassette tapes and vinyl records are making a strong comeback. In the UAE, these once-obsolete formats are returning to store shelves as sought-after collectibles, attracting not only those who grew up with them but also a growing number of teenagers and young adults.

Market specialists said demand for cassettes, records and their players has risen by as much as 20 per cent over the past year. Alongside older customers revisiting cherished memories, young buyers are increasingly drawn to the experience of owning music in a physical format.

As demand for rare and limited editions grows, buying a cassette or record is evolving from a listening habit into a form of cultural collecting. The appeal lies not only in the music itself but also in the artwork, packaging and the ritual of playing the format. Instead of skipping quickly between songs, listeners are spending more time engaging with entire albums.

As demand for rare and limited editions grows, buying a cassette or record is evolving from a listening habit into a form of cultural collecting.

The trend mirrors global developments. According to the latest report by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), revenue from physical music formats rose by 8 per cent in 2025, while vinyl revenue increased by 13.7 per cent, marking its 19th consecutive year of growth. In the United States, record sales reached 46.8 million units last year, up 7.9 per cent, while revenue climbed 9.3 per cent. The UK also recorded strong growth, with vinyl revenue increasing by 19.9 per cent.

Ironically, the revival comes at a time when digital streaming services provide instant access to millions of songs. Yet many listeners are seeking something digital platforms cannot easily replicate: a tangible copy to own, artwork to display and a more personal connection with music.

Golden age returns

Mahmoud Al-Lahham

Mahmoud Al-Lahham, founder of Al-Jazira Coast Audio and Video Recordings, said the resurgence has exceeded expectations.

“I opened the shop in 2005, and there were around 28 similar shops in Al Karama,” he said. “At the time, tapes were the first choice for watching the latest movies, and shops were particularly busy before weekends.”

He recalled how stores displayed posters promoting new releases and relied on subscription-based tape rentals.

Most of those businesses disappeared as technology evolved, with demand beginning to decline significantly around 2016. However, Al-Lahham chose to keep his collection rather than abandon the market.

“There were times when paying the annual rent was difficult, and I relied on a small group of loyal customers,” he said. “Today, those same tapes are enjoying a golden age.”

According to Al-Lahham, demand now comes from all age groups. Interest in certain artists and titles often rises following film releases or social media trends that revive interest in music and films from previous decades.

His shop contains about 8,000 cassette tapes, 1,000 VHS tapes and 3,500 DVDs, all original copies carefully catalogued.

He said sourcing authentic material has become increasingly difficult, with many production companies no longer holding copies of older releases. Today, much of his stock comes from bookshop owners and private collectors.

Al-Lahham also exports tapes and records to countries including Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, while customers from across the Arab world visit his shop looking for rare items.

A different listening experience

Mutasim Qabbani

Mutasim Qabbani, founder of Middle East Records, said demand has accelerated sharply over the past three years.

“Customers buying vinyl records, cassettes and players come from all age groups and nationalities,” he said. “Teenagers in particular have been a major driver of growth.”

Qabbani believes the appeal lies in the unique listening experience.

“It is completely different from modern platforms. Listening through these formats feels more authentic and immersive.”

His collection includes both modern and vintage releases, with some rare editions attracting premium prices.

According to Qabbani, collectors remain a key customer segment, but many first-time buyers are gradually becoming collectors themselves. Demand spans multiple genres, including Arabic, Gulf and Western music.

He also noted strong interest in cassette players and Walkman-style devices. More than 1,000 units were offered over the past year, with only a handful remaining in stock.

Building a brand around nostalgia

Andreas Constantinides

Andreas Constantinides, founder of Cavo, said his company initially focused on cassette players before expanding into vinyl turntables and cassette sales.

The strong demand led the company to develop its own brand and product range, including Walkman-style players and record players.

Constantinides believes nostalgia remains the main driver, particularly among those who grew up during the 1980s and 1990s. However, younger consumers are increasingly embracing the format, helped by artists releasing limited-edition albums on cassette and vinyl.

“Younger generations are among the most frequent buyers,” he said. “Reissues of older albums also boost demand significantly.”

He added that listening to music on physical formats offers a more direct connection with the artist and a stronger sense of authenticity than digital platforms.

The company now sells around 5,000 cassette players and Walkman devices annually across the region.

A format with history

The compact cassette was first introduced in 1963 at the Berlin Radio Exhibition. Music albums began appearing on cassette in 1966, and during the 1970s and 1980s the format became one of the most popular ways to listen to music alongside vinyl records.

Its popularity helped fuel the arrival of the Walkman in 1980. Later, compact discs emerged as a major competitor, and by the early 2000s cassettes had largely been displaced by CDs, digital files and portable music players.

Today, however, both cassette tapes and vinyl records are finding a new audience, proving that in an era of unlimited digital access, many music fans still value the experience of holding music in their hands.