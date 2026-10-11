Al Salam Cycling Championship returns with AED3.7 million prize pool and five races

SPORTS

World's largest amateur cycling event expects 1,900 participants as 11th edition runs from December 2026 to March 2027

The championship, regarded as the world's largest event of its kind for amateur cyclists, will run from 27 December 2026 to 14 March 2027 and feature five races for men and women across categories including amateurs, professionals, clubs and national teams.

Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Supreme Organising Committee of the Al Salam Cycling Championship has announced the launch of the 11th edition of the event.

The championship, regarded as the world's largest event of its kind for amateur cyclists, will run from 27 December 2026 to 14 March 2027 and feature five races for men and women across categories including amateurs, professionals, clubs and national teams.

The upcoming edition will offer AED3.695 million in prize money and is expected to attract around 1,900 cyclists from the UAE and abroad.

His Excellency Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, Director General of the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, said the event reflects Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's vision of promoting sport as a way of life and strengthening community engagement.

"Since its inception, the Al Salam Cycling Championship has embodied the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai. Going beyond the boundaries of sporting competition, it has emerged as a notable platform to promote a community sporting culture, inspiring people to stay fit and fulfil their potential, and providing Emiratis the competitive edge to enhance their sporting performances," he said.

The new season will begin on 27 December 2026 with the Emirati Men's Amateur Race, which is expected to attract more than 250 cyclists and will offer AED1 million in prize money.

Al Falasi added that the championship has established itself as the world's largest amateur cycling event and secured a distinctive position on the international cycling calendar.

The new season will begin on 27 December 2026 with the Emirati Men's Amateur Race, which is expected to attract more than 250 cyclists and will offer AED1 million in prize money.

The Elite Race will take place on 17 January 2027, featuring UAE amateur cyclists, professionals, club riders, national teams and teams from GCC countries. More than 350 cyclists are expected to compete for prizes worth AED1 million.

The Women's Race is scheduled for 24 January 2027 and will bring together amateur and professional cyclists from around the world. It is expected to attract more than 200 participants and offer AED460,000 in prize money.

The Open Desert Race will be held on 31 January 2027 and will include men's and women's amateur and professional categories. Around 500 cyclists are expected to participate, competing for AED535,000 in prize money.

The championship will conclude on 14 March 2027 with the Arqoub Al Sadeera Race, which is expected to attract more than 600 amateur and professional cyclists. The race will offer AED700,000 in prize money and is expected to be the largest event of the season in terms of participation.

Organisers said the championship continues to evolve as both a sporting and community platform, reflecting Dubai's commitment to promoting an active lifestyle and reinforcing its position as a global destination for major sporting events.

The event is organised in cooperation with several strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Sports Council, the Government of Dubai Media Office, the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, Dubai Sports Channel, the UAE Cycling Federation and Dubai Film.