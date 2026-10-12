DP World Tour Championship unveils Ladies Day and Family Day programme ahead of November return

SPORTS

World-class golf, live entertainment, wellness activities and family attractions set for Jumeirah Golf Estates from 12-15 November

While the leading 50 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World compete on the Earth Course for the season's final title, the Championship Village will host outdoor Pilates sessions, free golf clinics, live music performances and a full programme of children's entertainment.

Dubai: With one month to go until the DP World Tour Championship returns to Jumeirah Golf Estates from 12-15 November, tournament organisers have unveiled plans for Ladies Day and Family Day, creating a weekend designed for both newcomers to golf and devoted fans of the sport.

While the leading 50 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World compete on the Earth Course for the season's final title, the Championship Village will host outdoor Pilates sessions, free golf clinics, live music performances and a full programme of children's entertainment.

Entry is free on Thursday, 12 November, with pre-registration. General Admission tickets for Friday to Sunday start from AED160. Fans who book before 15 October can save up to 25% on General Admission and Ticket+ packages. Children aged 17 and under can attend free of charge on all four tournament days, although tickets must be registered in advance at dpwtc.com.

Ladies Day: Pilates, putting and live music

Ladies Day begins with a free outdoor Pilates session led by REVIVE Pilates at 9am in the Championship Village. Places are limited and pre-booking is required through dpwtc.com.

Those inspired to try golf can join a free 45-minute women's golf clinic hosted by Chicks with Sticks, the all-female golf community founded in Dubai in 2021. Since its launch, the group has introduced around 1,000 women to the game, many of them complete beginners. Open to Ladies Day ticket holders, the clinic has limited availability and can also be booked via dpwtc.com.

Guests attending Ladies Day will receive two complimentary drinks before ARK Angels take to the Championship Village stage following the conclusion of play on the Earth Course. Formed in Dubai, the female-fronted four-piece band blends pop-rock influences with energetic vocals and guitar-driven performances.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of activities throughout the day, including a Long Putt Challenge, activations from Dubai favourites such as Five Iron Golf, live shows by the Trick Shot Boys and an array of popular food trucks.

For those eager to get started earlier, REVIVE Pilates will also host 9am sessions on Thursday and Friday.

Family Day: Bubbles, bouncy castles and Magic Phil

On Sunday, when the tournament winner and Race to Dubai champion are crowned on the 18th green, the Championship Village will focus on family entertainment, featuring the week's largest line-up of activities for children.

Magic Phil will headline the Show Stage with a 30-minute performance, supported by bubble and magic shows, a juggler, face painting, arts and crafts activities, and appearances by mascots, princesses and other popular characters.

In the Kids Zone, younger visitors can enjoy a bouncy castle, a car racing challenge and games including Connect 4, Can Toss, Fish in a Bowl, Feed the Clown and Ring Toss. The Creative Corner will offer activities such as canvas painting, photo frame decorating and fridge magnet art, allowing children to create keepsakes to take home.

Families do not need to wait until Sunday to join the fun. The Kids Zone will be open throughout all four tournament days, with live entertainment beginning on Friday and expanding progressively through to the weekend finale.

Upgrade your day

The 1st Tee Experience returns as an optional upgrade to General Admission tickets, offering a dedicated viewing area overlooking the opening tee shots, together with complimentary refreshments.

Fans looking for a premium experience can upgrade to Ticket+, which includes access to The Greatest Bar on Earth, powered by axi, overlooking the 17th green. The popular hospitality venue sold out last year, and fans who book before 15 October can save up to 25%.

For spectators seeking the best views of the closing holes, two premium hospitality experiences are available. Located beside the 18th green, the Championship Chalet offers front-row access to the conclusion of each round, alongside five-star catering and complimentary drinks throughout the day. Positioned at the 16th green, the Earth Lounge provides a more relaxed atmosphere, with all-day dining and complimentary afternoon beverages.

To register for free Thursday tickets and explore all ticket options, including premium hospitality packages, visit dpwtc.com.