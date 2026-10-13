Dubai International Baja marks 10th anniversary as it hosts FIA World Baja Cup finale

The event will bring leading international drivers and riders to Dubai from 5 to 8 November for the concluding stages of several major Baja championships

Building on a motorsport tradition dating back to the inaugural Dubai Rally in 1979, the event will bring together leading international cross-country rally drivers and riders for the final rounds of the 2026 FIA World Baja Cup and FIA Middle East Baja Cup. It will also host the penultimate round of the FIM Bajas World Cup and the final round of the FIM Asia Baja Continental Championship.