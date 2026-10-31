Harmer, Rabada steer South Africa to series win over Australia
Set a target of 288 for victory, the tourists were bowled out for 111 as South Africa leapfrogged them to go top of the test world rankings for the first time since January 2016.Reuters
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South Africa's Kagiso Rabada appeals the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green on day five of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. (AP)
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