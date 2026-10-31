Home SPORTS Harmer, Rabada steer South Africa to series win over Australia

Harmer, Rabada steer South Africa to series win over Australia

Set a target of 288 for victory, the tourists were bowled out for 111 as South Africa leapfrogged them to go top of the test world ⁠rankings for the first time since January 2016.

Reuters

Published: 31 October 2026, 18:01 (UAE) 2 min read Share