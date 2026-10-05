Norway proposes temporary ban on smart glasses over privacy concerns

Technology

Government seeks time to study AI-powered wearable technology as concerns grow over covert recording in public spaces

File picture: The updated Meta smart glasses are seen during the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 27, 2023. REUTERS

Oslo: Norway's government has proposed a temporary ban on smart glasses in certain locations, citing growing concerns about privacy as AI-powered wearable technology becomes more widespread.

The proposal, which will be submitted to parliament as soon as possible, is intended to give authorities time to examine the implications of devices capable of taking photographs, recording conversations and livestreaming video without the knowledge of people nearby.

The move comes amid increasing global scrutiny of emerging technologies that are changing how people interact in public spaces.

Norwegian Minister of Digitalisation and Public Governance Torgeir Micaelsen said the government is concerned about technologies that can photograph, film or record audio without people's knowledge.

A key issue is determining where restrictions should apply. Authorities said the ban could cover places where privacy is considered especially important, such as healthcare facilities, fitness centres with changing rooms and showers, and locations frequented by children, including schools, kindergartens, playgrounds and youth clubs.

The proposal could also extend to public venues such as concerts, sporting events, parks, beaches, museums and shopping centres.

According to the government, the temporary measure would allow time for a broader review of the technology, including which types of devices should be covered and what permanent regulations may be needed in the future.

Officials stressed that they are not seeking a blanket ban on AI glasses or wearable technology. Instead, the aim is to establish appropriate safeguards while still allowing private and socially beneficial uses of such devices.

The government is also considering exemptions for vulnerable groups where smart glasses may provide practical benefits.

Norway's proposal follows growing international debate over privacy and surveillance concerns linked to smart glasses equipped with cameras, microphones and artificial intelligence features. While supporters highlight their potential benefits, critics argue that the technology can blur the line between public and private life by enabling discreet recording without consent.