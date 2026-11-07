Abu Dhabi real estate transaction value rises 76.1% to AED171.26 b in first 9 months
The number of transactions increased 32.8 percent to 38,483, compared with 28,977 transactions worth AED97.19 billion in the same period of 2025.WAM
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Foreign direct investment (FDI) by non-resident individuals in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector reached AED17.22 billion during the same period, more than double the AED8.2 billion recorded for the full year of 2025. File photograph
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