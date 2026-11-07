Abu Dhabi real estate transaction value rises 76.1% to AED171.26 b in first 9 months

Mohammed bin Rashid extends Diwali greetings to celebrants in the UAE and around the world

Dubai Police launch traffic safety awareness competition

UAE weather forecast: Heading to the beach this weekend? UAE seas stay calm, with rain possible in the east

Dubai court orders man to repay Dh2 million loan after he ignored the due date and the court case

Dubai Municipality opens registration for fifth Souk Al Freej season with 50 free stalls