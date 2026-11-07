Home UAE UAE set to become world's largest solar energy producer by 2031, says IEA

UAE set to become world's largest solar energy producer by 2031, says IEA

International Energy Agency says the UAE will lead the world in per capita solar energy production by 2031, as renewable energy capacity across the Middle East is expected to triple.

Emirates247

Published: 7 November 2026, 17:29 (UAE) 2 min read Share