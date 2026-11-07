UAE set to become world's largest solar energy producer by 2031, says IEA
International Energy Agency says the UAE will lead the world in per capita solar energy production by 2031, as renewable energy capacity across the Middle East is expected to triple.Emirates247
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In its 2026 renewable energy report, the International Energy Agency said the UAE’s per capita solar energy production will reach 4,000 kilowatt-hours over the next six years. (Representational image: Markus Spiske/Unsplash)
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