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    Dubai Culture and CLIO Oasis forge strategic partnership to enrich Dubai’s creative landscape

    Agreement will explore opportunities in visual and digital arts, education and community participation, while supporting Emirati and UAE-based creative talent

    Emirates247Emirates247
    4 min read
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    The agreement was signed by Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, and Massimiliano Suglia, Founder of CLIO Desert Park, in the presence of Andrea Pirlo, Italian Football Legend and CLIO Ambassador; Sibilla Campagna, Project Manager – CLIO; Maitha Ali Al Blooshi, Director of the Emerging Arts Department at Dubai Culture and Executive Director of ISEA2026 Dubai; and Khulood Khoory, Director of the Design Department at Dubai Culture.

    The agreement was signed by Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, and Massimiliano Suglia, Founder of CLIO Desert Park, in the presence of Andrea Pirlo, Italian Football Legend and CLIO Ambassador; Sibilla Campagna, Project Manager – CLIO; Maitha Ali Al Blooshi, Director of the Emerging Arts Department at Dubai Culture and Executive Director of ISEA2026 Dubai; and Khulood Khoory, Director of the Design Department at Dubai Culture.

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