UAE weather forecast: Rough seas, strong winds and heavy rain at times, with an NCM advisory until Monday
The NCM has issued an advisory for sea-goers and fishermen from November 10 to 16, as northwesterly winds drive rough seas on both coastsSanya Nayeem
2 min read
Share
The NCM forecasts partly cloudy to cloudy weather at times, accompanied by convective clouds, with scattered rainfall expected over some regions of the UAE. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: