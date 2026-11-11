Home UAE UAE weather forecast: Rough seas, strong winds and heavy rain at times, with an NCM advisory until Monday

UAE weather forecast: Rough seas, strong winds and heavy rain at times, with an NCM advisory until Monday

The NCM has issued an advisory for sea-goers and fishermen from November 10 to 16, as northwesterly winds drive rough seas on both coasts

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 11 November 2026, 05:34 (UAE) Updated: 11 November 2026, 05:44 (UAE) 2 min read Share