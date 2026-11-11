Construction begins on four pedestrian bridges in Al Dhafra
The project aims to separate pedestrian and vehicle movements, reduce accident risks and improve traffic flow while providing safe, accessible routes for daily travelWAM
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The bridges will be located in Ghayathi City, on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road, and in Madinat Zayed on Sheikha Salama bint Butti Street and Mohammed Khalaf Al Mazrouei Street. Picture credit: WAM
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