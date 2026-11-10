Khalid bin Mohammed meets Hamdan bin Mohammed at UAE Government Annual Meetings

Their Highnesses discuss national priorities, government integration and the UAE’s readiness for future opportunities

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, on the sidelines of the eighth UAE Government Annual Meetings, held under the theme “Readiness and Resilience”.