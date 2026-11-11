Mansoor bin Mohammed honours winners and partners at seventh Emarat Alaman closing ceremony

More than 4,700 participants from 79 nationalities took part as the event expanded its challenges, partnerships and community reach

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, honoured the winners of the seventh edition of Emarat Alaman, as well as its strategic partners and supporting entities, during a closing ceremony organised by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) at Grand Hyatt Dubai.