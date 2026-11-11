Home UAE Heavy rains hit Ras Al Khaimah, internal areas of Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, as temperatures drop by up to 5°C this week

Heavy rains hit Ras Al Khaimah, internal areas of Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, as temperatures drop by up to 5°C this week

NCM warns of 50 km/h winds, blowing dust and rough seas as the UAE experiences its first autumn weather system of the season

By Huda Tabrez, Content Editor Published: 11 November 2026, 17:35 (UAE) Updated: 11 November 2026, 18:12 (UAE) 2 min read Share