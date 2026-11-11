Heavy rains hit Ras Al Khaimah, internal areas of Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, as temperatures drop by up to 5°C this week
NCM warns of 50 km/h winds, blowing dust and rough seas as the UAE experiences its first autumn weather system of the season
By Huda Tabrez, Content Editor2 min read
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With convective clouds moving in from the western parts of the UAE, the National Centre of Meteorology shared videos of rain in the Showka region in the internal parts of Ras Al Khaimah. Photo credit: NCM
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