Latifa bint Mohammed highlights art’s role as universal language at ISEA2026 Dubai
Online Academic Programme brings together artists, researchers and innovators to explore the intersection of art, science and technologyEmirates247
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In her welcome address, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said: “Dubai’s hosting of ISEA2026 invites an international conversation about art and technology to a country where cultural ambition and future thinking are closely connected.”
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