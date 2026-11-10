Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid attend UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026

Mansour bin Zayed honours creatives with UAE Order for Culture and Creativity

Mohammed bin Rashid directs provision of tents for 50,000 people in Gaza

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay AED316,333 in unpaid employee dues

UAE Cabinet approves up to Dh350,000 in support for citizens whose homes are damaged in a crisis or disaster

UAE weather forecast: Temperatures slide into the low-30s, with rain possible on the coasts and islands