Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid attend UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026
UAE leaders discuss national preparedness, resilience and strategic priorities for the country’s future
By Reda Abul-Enein3 min read
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President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026.
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