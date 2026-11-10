UAE Cabinet approves up to Dh350,000 in support for citizens whose homes are damaged in a crisis or disaster
Under Cabinet Resolution No. 135 of 2026, applicants must apply within 30 days, and the Ministry of Community Empowerment must decide within seven working days
By Amr Bayoumi4 min read
Share
The UAE Ministry of Community Empowerment (MOCE) undertakes to disburse relief and emergency support for damages or losses to the home and its contents. File photograph
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: