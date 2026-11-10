UAE Cabinet approves up to Dh350,000 in support for citizens whose homes are damaged in a crisis or disaster

UAE weather forecast: Temperatures slide into the low-30s, with rain possible on the coasts and islands

Dubai court orders three sons to vacate their father’s villa after they failed to prove he allowed them to stay

11.11 sales: Where to find the biggest UAE online discounts before they end

Does a chronic illness mean you can’t drive in the UAE? Doctors say the diagnosis alone isn’t enough

UAE drug side effect reports rise 16.7% to 5,122 in nine months: Six warning signs that need urgent medical help