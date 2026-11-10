Dubai court orders three sons to vacate their father’s villa after they failed to prove he allowed them to stay
The Civil Court of First Instance ruled the sons’ occupation was without proven permission and barred them from interfering with his property
By Mohammed Fouda4 min read
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The father filed his lawsuit, demanding that his sons and their families be expelled from the villa he owns, and that the property be returned to him. Picture for illustrative purposes
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