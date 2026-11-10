Home UAE Dubai court orders three sons to vacate their father’s villa after they failed to prove he allowed them to stay

Dubai court orders three sons to vacate their father’s villa after they failed to prove he allowed them to stay

The Civil Court of First Instance ruled the sons’ occupation was without proven permission and barred them from interfering with his property

By Mohammed Fouda Published: 10 November 2026, 05:35 (UAE) 4 min read Share