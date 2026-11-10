UAE weather forecast: Temperatures slide into the low-30s, with rain possible on the coasts and islands
Highs reach 32 to 34°C and humidity is easing, but the Arabian Gulf is rough to very rough, with waves of up to nine feet off-shore, so avoid the beach in Abu Dhabi and DubaiSanya Nayeem
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Avoid the beach today, as the Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough at times, according to the NCM. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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