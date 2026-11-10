Home UAE UAE weather forecast: Temperatures slide into the low-30s, with rain possible on the coasts and islands

UAE weather forecast: Temperatures slide into the low-30s, with rain possible on the coasts and islands

Highs reach 32 to 34°C and humidity is easing, but the Arabian Gulf is rough to very rough, with waves of up to nine feet off-shore, so avoid the beach in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 10 November 2026, 05:35 (UAE) 2 min read Share