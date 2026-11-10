Home UAE Does a chronic illness mean you can’t drive in the UAE? Doctors say the diagnosis alone isn’t enough

Does a chronic illness mean you can’t drive in the UAE? Doctors say the diagnosis alone isn’t enough

Under the new traffic regulations, fitness to drive is judged on how stable your condition is and how well you can drive safely, not on the name of the disease or your age

By Ahmed Abed Published: 10 November 2026, 02:30 (UAE) Updated: 10 November 2026, 02:43 (UAE) 9 min read Share