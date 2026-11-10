Does a chronic illness mean you can’t drive in the UAE? Doctors say the diagnosis alone isn’t enough
Under the new traffic regulations, fitness to drive is judged on how stable your condition is and how well you can drive safely, not on the name of the disease or your age
By Ahmed Abed9 min read
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Doctors say having chronic diseases does not necessarily mean an absolute or permanent ban from driving, but rather requires an individual assessment that balances the patient's right to mobility and the safety of road users. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image
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